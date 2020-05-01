Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Gianna Bryant on Her 14th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant has shared a message to daughter Gianna Bryant on what would've been her 14th birthday.

On Friday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo of Gigi, along with a tribute to her baby girl.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you," Vanessa wrote. "You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

It's been just over three months since Gianna and dad Kobe Bryant passed away. The father-daughter duo were two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Earlier this month, Vanessa reflect on the passing of her husband and daughter in a post on social media.