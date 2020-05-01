NSYNC's Lance Bass Speaks Out About Viral "It's Gonna Be May" Meme

It's not gonna be May—it is May!

While many of us are inside practicing social distancing and losing track of what day it is amid the coronavirus pandemic, a familiar meme has been popping up to remind us of the upcoming month—and that is, of course, the Justin Timberlake "It's gonna be May" meme.

As fans well know, the meme is a play on how the singer pronounced "me" on NSYNC's hit track, "It's Gonna Be Me." On the first day of May on Friday, alum Lance Bass reminisced about how the meme came to fruition.

"Who knew it would become a national holiday this many years later?" he quipped on Good Morning America via video. "But it's thanks to a fan Kianna—she's the one who created it back in 2012, that meme, and it just blew up."

It's such a pop culture staple that Spotify features the track with both titles, "It's Gonna Be Me" and "It's Gonna Be May."