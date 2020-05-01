NSYNC's Lance Bass Speaks Out About Viral "It's Gonna Be May" Meme

It's not gonna be May—it is May!
While many of us are inside practicing social distancing and losing track of what day it is amid the coronavirus pandemic, a familiar meme has been popping up to remind us of the upcoming month—and that is, of course, the Justin Timberlake "It's gonna be May" meme.
As fans well know, the meme is a play on how the singer pronounced "me" on NSYNC's hit track, "It's Gonna Be Me." On the first day of May on Friday, alum Lance Bass reminisced about how the meme came to fruition.
"Who knew it would become a national holiday this many years later?" he quipped on Good Morning America via video. "But it's thanks to a fan Kianna—she's the one who created it back in 2012, that meme, and it just blew up."
It's such a pop culture staple that Spotify features the track with both titles, "It's Gonna Be Me" and "It's Gonna Be May."
While we usher in a new month with help from the boy band crooners' beloved tune, being apart in quarantine has actually strengthened their bond.
"We've all discovered zoom—this is a new zoom world," Bass said. "[We] like to have cocktail parties and really kind of catch up with each other."
Bass previously revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the bandmates have been getting together every week for Zoom happy hours.
"It really has bonded us more—I think, with all of our friends and family," Bass said on Good Morning America, referencing all the communication happening on Zoom right now. "I think we're really just bonding and building our relationships a lot stronger."