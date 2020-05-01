Law and Order: SVU Season 22 Premiere Will Reunite Benson and Stabler

Remember when Law & Order: SVU boss Warren Leight teased some major returns? It was the Stablers. Yep, SVU was preparing for the return of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) before production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. Leight revealed the plans to bring back Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) in the season 21 finale on the show's official podcast.

"We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall and we were going to lay a little groundwork for that. We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been rolled by a team of ne'er-do-wells and may have been drugged, and we were going to revisit Simon's seeming overdose and we were going to get to know the stresses on the Stabler—what had happened to the Stabler family after Elliot both left SVU and apparently left them," Leight said.