Pregnant Gigi Hadid Hurt Her Arm Training for Virtual Tennis Match With Serena Williams

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 1, 2020 7:56 AM
Gigi Hadid needs to work on her tennis game.
During her virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the mom-to-be revealed that she suffered a minor injury while training with Serena Williams for Facebook's upcoming celebrity Mario Tennis tournament, where fellow tennis pros including Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova will be paired with stars like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and more.
As she gushed over her partner and dished about their impending virtual doubles match, Gigi admitted that the pair make quite the competitive duo.
"I've been practicing a lot because if anyone's more competitive than me, it's Serena. And, like, I cannot, like, lose our friendship over [this], you know what I mean?" she told host Jimmy Fallon, admitting that her first practicing session was a little intense. "We're playing controller version but the first night I played, I practiced on swing mode and fully pulled my entire arm," adding, "Like, the next day, I couldn't lift my arm. I couldn't do anything."
Earlier in the episode, the model confirmed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she told the Saturday Night Live alum.
She also opened up about being pregnant while practicing social distancing, adding, "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."
Before her heartwarming announcement, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid addressed the news that the 25-year-old and former One Direction singer were expecting in an interview with Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard.
"Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press," she told the outlet in a statement translated to English. "Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."
