Pregnant Gigi Hadid Hurt Her Arm Training for Virtual Tennis Match With Serena Williams

Gigi Hadid needs to work on her tennis game.

During her virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the mom-to-be revealed that she suffered a minor injury while training with Serena Williams for Facebook's upcoming celebrity Mario Tennis tournament, where fellow tennis pros including Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova will be paired with stars like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and more.

As she gushed over her partner and dished about their impending virtual doubles match, Gigi admitted that the pair make quite the competitive duo.

"I've been practicing a lot because if anyone's more competitive than me, it's Serena. And, like, I cannot, like, lose our friendship over [this], you know what I mean?" she told host Jimmy Fallon, admitting that her first practicing session was a little intense. "We're playing controller version but the first night I played, I practiced on swing mode and fully pulled my entire arm," adding, "Like, the next day, I couldn't lift my arm. I couldn't do anything."