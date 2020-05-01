Watch The Voice Coaches Have a Virtual Happy Hour to Prep for First-Ever Remote Shows

This is The Voice…remote edition!

Ahead of the first-ever remote live shows, host Carson Daly got The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas together for a virtual happy hour. Daly will host the new live shows from the empty Voice soundstage with limited crew adhering to social distancing protocols, Clarkson will broadcast from her ranch in Montana, Shelton from his home in Oklahoma and Jonas and Legend will broadcast from their respective homes in Los Angeles.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, see what happens when Daly assembles the coaches.

"I miss you guys so much, hanging out backstage. I thought a Voice happy hour would be a good way for us to hang out," Daly says. "Did you bring your favorite beverage?"