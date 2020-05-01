Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane’s Social Distancing Photo Will Delight Grey’s Anatomy Fans

It's a beautiful day for some Grey's Anatomy nostalgia.

On Thursday, Eric Dane sent the Internet into a tizzy with his social distancing-inspired Instagram post, which featured a cameo from Patrick Dempsey. Standing on top of a scenic overlook, the former co-stars can be seen flashing the camera big smiles in the never-before-seen snapshot.

"Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart," the Euphoria star captioned his post.

Naturally, Grey's Anatomy fans had a field day in the comments section. "Welp. Now I have to watch Grey's from the beginning again," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, commenting, "OH MY GOD I CAN'T WITH THIS." Recalling Dane and Dempsey's nicknames on the show, another wrote, "My mcsteamy, mcdreamy heart." Making another hilarious reference to their now-famous characters, one fan commented, "am I dreamin or is it steamy out here?"

Dane starred as Dr. Mark Sloan on the hit medical drama from 2006 until 2012.