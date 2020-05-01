Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Has Fans in a Frenzy Over Mystery Countdown Clock

Twilight fans, rejoice! Stephenie Meyer has a big announcement.

The Twilight saga author caused a stir on social media after posting a mysterious countdown on her website Fickle Fish Films, making many believe that a new book is on the way. According to the countdown, the undisclosed project will be announced on Monday, May 4, giving fans plenty of time to guess what is to come.

Twihards are convinced that Meyer will be releasing Midnight Sun, which is the long awaited 5th book in the fan-favorite vampire romance franchise and is told in the perspective of Edward Cullen. The book was originally set to be released in 2008, but Meyer decided not to publish it after a copy of her manuscript was leaked. Instead, she released the draft online.

Other fans of the famous author speculated that the cryptic announcement could involve a sequel to Meyer's other novel The Host, which was published in 2008 and was also turned into a film. Some believe that it could also be related to her 2016 thriller novel The Chemist, or it's about an entirely new project.