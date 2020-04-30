Ben Affleck Gives Ana de Armas the Birthday Celebration of Her Dreams in Sweet New Photos

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020

Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck, Instagram

Ana de Armas / Instagram

It looks like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' love is the real deal

In honor of her 32nd birthday on Thursday, the Knives Out star took to Instagram to not only thank her 2.8 million followers for the well-wishes, but to make her relationship with the A-lister very, very official. 

Ana shared a series of snapshots from what looks like an intimate, desert getaway she and Ben took in honor of her special day. 

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year," she captioned the post. 

In addition to a scenic selfie, Ben snapped photos of the Cuban-Spanish star enjoying a chocolate cake and a room filled with birthday balloons. 

Why Ben Affleck Was Ready For Another Shot at Love

Ana and Ben, 47, were first romantically linked early last month when they visited her hometown of Havana, Cuba. They've since explored their budding romance on a vacation in Costa Rica and have lately enjoyed some downtime in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica," a source recently told E! News. "They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana's dog and ordering food... Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house."

Happy birthday to Ana! Check out more photos from her birthday trip above. 

