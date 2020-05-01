Happy Birthday, Tim McGraw! Celebrate the Country Legend With His Cutest Photos With Faith Hill

When it comes to seeing photos of Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, "I Like It, I Love It."

After all, what's not to love about the country music superstars, who won our hearts over when they wed in 1996 and have kept us obsessed with their love story ever since.

Today, the Let It Go singer turns 53 years old and to celebrate we're taking a look back at his over two-decade romance story with the "This Kiss" artist.

The now-parents to three sweet girls first met while Hill was opening for McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour so it's fitting to say that sparks flew between the two right away.

Over two decades later and the duo have continued to showcase their love, such as in 2017 when they released the joint album The Rest of Our Life, sweetly around twenty years after their first duet song, "It's Your Love," was released.

McGraw knows how blessed he is to have Hill in his life, telling People in 2009, "Faith saved my life in a lot of ways—from myself more than anything. I can go down a dark road sometimes, when you're not feeling good about yourself, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man."

So throw on your favorite pair of cowboy boots, play one of the duo's best duets and take a look back at the couple's adorable love story.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 1996

KMazur/WireImage

The Ties That Bind

Faith Hill helps her fella get ready for his close-up at the Andre Agassi Grand Slam For Children in Las Vegas in September 1996—less than a month before they said "I do" in Tim McGraw's hometown of Rayville, La.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 1997

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Family Planning

Hill was pregnant with daughter Gracie when she went for the very on-trend baby doll dress look at the 1997 American Music Awards that January.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 1997

AP Photo/Susan Sterner

All That Glitters...

The expectant parents also performed at the 1997 Academy of Country Music Awards in April, barely a month before Gracie arrived.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 1999

Ron Wolfson/Getty Images

It's Your Love

The country super-stars share a moment backstage at the 1999 Grammys.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2000

KMazur/WireImage

All I Want

The couple are the picture of bliss onstage at Madison Square Garden during their 2000 Soul2Soul Tour, their first headlining tour together.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2006

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Hollywood Kiss

The couple of 10 years canoodle like newlyweds on the red carpet at the 2006 Hollywood Film Festival.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Nashville Benefit

Rick Diamond/Nashville Rising/Getty Images for Nashville Rising

Mutually Beneficial

The couple help raise funds for Tennessee flood victims at Nashville Rising, a benefit concert Bridgestone Arena in June 2010.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Countrys Cutest Families

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Relaxed Fit Genes

Faith and Tim enjoy a night out with all three of their girls, Maggie, Audrey and Gracie, at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2015.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Jason Davis/WireImage

Co-Stars

The couple were simultaneously honored with stars on the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame in October 2016.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

Country Royalty

After 20 years of marriage, the duo are still the couple to watch at every award show, here after performing at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Becky Fluke

Partners in...Everything

Still crazy (about each other) after all of these years, the couple kick off their 65-city Soul2Soul The World Tour in New Orleans.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Faith Hill instagram

A Winning Ticket

The adorable duo snapped this selfie after heading to the voting booths in 2018.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Faith Hill instagram

Soulmates

"Happy Birthday my love," wrote Faith in this sweet photo of the couple together last year.

