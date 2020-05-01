@BarbieStyle's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Give Mom a Glow Up

by Carly Milne | Fri., May. 1, 2020 6:00 AM

Before we know it, Mom's special day will be here. Have you gotten her a gift yet? Fret not, 'cause Barbie is here to save the day!

As a leading Instagram influencer at @BarbieStyle, where her audience is growing by the millions, Barbie has her finger on the pulse of everything that's trending. She knows all of the latest and greatest goodies Mom could ever want, so she shared some of her top picks with us to help us on our quest for the ultimate gift for Mom. Not only are her suggestions wallet friendly, but there's a good range of items to choose from, including relaxing candles, comfy PJs, go-to beauty essentials and more!

Want to know what Barbie recommends you gift your Mom? Shop her picks below!

CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion

"You can never have enough shine! This CHI x Barbie Silk infusion leave-in treatment locks in moisture and shine."

$30 Ulta
Shelter Island Jet Set Candle

"When you can't travel to Shelter Island (or anywhere!) bring the getaway vibes home with a chic candle."

$28 Jonathan Adler $48 Wayfair $28 Amazon
Headspace Subscription

"We all need to decompress, this app subscription is great to help unwind."

$13/month Headspace $70/year Headspace
Glamglow Supermud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask

"This is Glamglow's best-selling charcoal mud mask, and with one use, you'll see why."

$59 Sephora $59 Glamglow
Piped-Trim Shirt & Shorts PJ Set

"Confession: I've worn these on my video calls. The chic piped top makes it looks like I'm dressed. (I know I'm not the only one!)"

$23 Forever 21
Caboodles Take It Barbie Denim

"With a built-in mirror, snap tight lid, and room for all the essentials, this retro case is great way to tackle at-home organization!"

$11 Caboodles
MAC @BarbieStyle Lipstick

"With a universally flattering shade of pink, this lipstick offers a pout that is destined to be as iconic as Mom is!"

$20 MAC Cosmetics
The Pink Champagne

"Flowers are always a great choice. A chic bouquet of blush-toned blooms will instantly brighten up a home!"

Starts at $68 UrbanStems
da Bomb Pink Cotton Candy Barbie Bomb

"Encourage mom to sit back and relax, it's her day! A fizzy bath bomb is the perfect way to upgrade her ‘me time.'"

$8 Ulta $8 Kohl's $13 Amazon

And if your Mom has a sweet tooth, make sure you grab one of these sweet treats you can still get in time for Mother's Day!

