Kristin Cavallari Suspects Jay Cutler Is "Hiding" Money as Divorce Turns Contentious: Source

Things continue to heat up in the divorce between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

A source close to the Uncommon James owner tells E! News Kristin now suspects her husband is "hiding" some of the money he receives from his NFL pension. While the insider cannot explain her suspicions, they explain she's weary of Jay's supposed close ties to their financial team. "Jay and Kristin have shared the same business managers for years, but the managers are long-time friends of Jay's which is proving problematic in the divorce, obviously," the source shares. "Part of the problem is that Kristin believes Jay is trying to hide certain assets from her."

This potential conflict of interest is hinted at in court documents Kristin's legal team filed on Thursday. In the documents obtained by E! News, Kristin claims Jay was made aware of an email between her and their financial manager, despite not including him in the list of correspondents. She believes that it came into his possession in one of two ways: Their financial manager either "provided the email to Husband without Wife's knowledge or consent," or Jay "hacked into Wife's password protected email account."