Watch Schitt's Creek Star Noah Reid's Beautiful "Hold On" Music Video

Noah Reid is following up his time on Schitt's Creek with Gemini, a new album—and E! News has your first look at his new music video for "Hold On," the first single off the album.

"The video for ‘Hold On' had to be done fast and had to be done carefully. I had other songs that were ahead of it in the singles line-up, but once it was clear the effect COVID-19 was having on the entire world, it felt like this was the song that would resonate the most," Reid said. "I wanted the video to represent the feeling of being isolated and unsure of how things would work out, and also the feeling of joy and celebration when you're on the other side of the challenges you've been facing."