Why The Flash's Candice Patton Thought She Ruined That WestAllen Scene

It's been a couple days since The Flash's latest episode aired, but we're over here still thinking about that scene.

You probably know the one, though there were many scenes worth mentioning in "Liberation," where Eva's plan finally succeeded and she got out of the mirror, and Mirror Iris, the one who's been masquerading as real Iris for several episodes now, died in Barry's arms. At one point, Mirror Iris' arms turned into metal spikes and she and a nearly powerless Barry had a massive fight, but that's not even the scene we're talking about.

At the very end of the episode, after Barry figured out what was going on and had watched Mirror Iris die, knowing real Iris was still trapped in the mirror world, he sat in front of the mirror and professed his love to his wife, even knowing she couldn't hear him. On the other side, in another dimension, Iris was doing the exact same thing, breaking a million WestAllen hearts in the process. And Candice Patton says it was a hell of a thing to shoot.

"For me, that was probably the hardest thing I've ever shot on the show," she tells us.