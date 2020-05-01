Oxygen's Deadly Cults Sneak Peek: Daniel Perez's Former Follower Recalls Mother's Untimely Death

A series of suspicious occurrences.

That's what former cult member Sara McGrath details in this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Deadly Cults. In the upcoming episode of Oxygen's popular crime documentary series, viewers will get a closer look at the case of Kansas commune leader Daniel Perez (AKA Lou Castro).

Through this deep dive into the case, McGrath is able to share her alleged experiences with the self-proclaimed angel and leader of Angel's Landing. Namely, in the footage above, McGrath discusses the untimely loss of her mother Jennifer on September 22, 2008.

"That day I wake up and my mom goes to work, and I was at the house. I tried to call her a couple of times and she just didn't answer…I didn't really think anything of it, you know, she was busy. She worked," McGrath recalls. "Then about 5 o'clock, Lou comes downstairs, and he says, 'Jennifer's been in an accident.'"

Upon asking if her mother was still alive, McGrath claims that Perez—who was going by his alias at the time—"wouldn't answer me."