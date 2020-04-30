Catch Up With the Parks and Recreation Characters In Time For Their Return

The day we never imagined coming is finally here.

Tonight, Parks and Recreation returns for a special one-night event, featuring nearly the entire cast reprising their characters for one episode set in present times. Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Retta, Aziz Ansari, Jim O'Heir and more will be on our screens tonight in an episode filmed in each of their own homes, by themselves.

You can read all about how the special came to be, but you might also want to refresh yourself on how the series originally ended in 2015, and remember where everyone is now as well as what's going to happen to them in the future, thanks to a plethora of flash forwards.

The finale started with one last reunion in the Parks department before everyone went their separate ways, with Leslie, Ben, April, and Andy all moving to Washington D.C. while Donna headed to Seattle. Garry had become the interim mayor, and Tom was doing pretty well with Tom's Bistro, and was engaged. Craig had been left behind to run the Parks department.