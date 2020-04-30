Cristina Cuomo Addresses Backlash After Treating Her Coronavirus Symptoms With Clorox Baths

Since sharing her post, Cristina has also clarified that the remedy calls for ¼ of a cup of Clorox and stressed not to bathe tub full of it. She also updated her post to say, "None of these natural remedies below should be taken without consulting a doctor or naturopath."

Still on the topic of her Clorox baths, she shared that she wanted to take the opportunity to provide solutions for those with coronavirus since there is little research available. "Who knows if it worked or what it did, but I know that in nine days, I got most of that virus out of my system," she explained. "This being a virus with no vaccination and no cure, my resolution was to learn as much as I can, go to my same doctor Linda Lancaster and follow her protocol, her prescription. And no way am I saying please try this. It's just the path that I took and I'm sharing it because there isn't a lot of anecdotal evidence."