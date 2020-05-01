Finally, Patti LuPone Takes the Lead in Hollywood

"Right, because they think we're old maids," she said. "They think we're all dried up old things, but we're not! [Laughs.] Listen to me, 'We're not!'"

On the first day of shooting, Murphy said he informed LuPone she was the female lead in Hollywood. "And she said, 'What? You've got to be kidding.' And I said, 'No, you are the lead.' She got very emotional because she hasn't really had a part like this—and she should have because she's that good," Murphy recalled.

LuPone said she was "thrilled" with everything she got to do as Avis. "When he pitched it to me, it was just...they already had an idea of what they were going to do with this show. And I was an afterthought. I was doing Pose at the time, and Tanase Popa, who is Ryan's right hand guy, sent a picture of me in costume to Ryan...And that's when Ryan asked the question, he said, 'Ask Patti what she's doing in September…I want to write a part for her in Hollywood.' It was not, 'I want to make her the leading lady.' Not at all," LuPone said. "So, he in fact enhanced the part, much to my gratitude—my surprise and my gratitude. And why? Because, darling! [Laughs.] I don't know why, but I'm sure glad he did."