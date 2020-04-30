Why Bravo's Camp Getaway Is the Perfect Summer Escape

Longing for a sunny summer vacation amid all this social distancing? Camp Getaway might be the escape you need!

Bravo's new series, which premieres Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m., follows wild weekends at a 300-acre adult summer camp in gorgeous rural Connecticut. Viewers can expect drama among the camp counselors, partying from the crazy guests and lots of outdoor antics that will provide the perfect sense of escapism while most of us are stuck indoors.

"The show is just a lot of fun. It's such a cool concept, the camp is just such an incredible, unique place," Camp Getaway counselor Sophia D'Angelo tells E! News exclusively. "It was such a fun experience. You know, plenty of drama that was unavoidable when you have eight adults living together and working together for a full summer. But overall It's just a lot of fun and it was just a time to get to be a kid again at camp, which is awesome."