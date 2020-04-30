Here's What Happened When Eminem Discovered a Home Intruder

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 11:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Eminem, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eminem is an Oscar winner, Grammy winner and apparently, his own personal security.

Earlier this month, the world-famous rapper came face-to-face with a home intruder, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, the break-in occurred early in the morning around 4 a.m. local time at Eminem's Detroit-area home.

E! News can confirm Matthew David Hughes was arrested and placed on a $50,000 bail back on April 6. He has yet to be released from jail.

Police tell us they are sending the suspect to forensics to see if he is competent enough for court. Matthew does not have a first court date as courts are closed, but he is also awaiting forensics to clear him.

Police confirm the 26-year-old used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window to climb into Eminem's house that sits in a gated community. 

TMZ reports an alarm went off causing Eminem to wake up from his sleep and discover the surprise guest in his living room. The alleged suspect was detained and later booked on charges of first-degree home invasion. 

Photos

Eminem's Most Controversial Moments

E! News has reached out to Eminem's team for any comment.

MATTHEW DAVID HUGHES, Eminem

Macomb County Sheriff Office

The incident hasn't prevented the 8 Mile star from making a difference during the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Earlier this month, Henry Ford Health System Hospital received a delicious surprise from Eminem.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem," the Instagram caption stated while acknowledging the rapper's hit song "Lose Yourself." "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

Most recently, Eminem decided to clean out his closet and donate special items to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. 

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Legal , Eminem , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.