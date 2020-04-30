Ellen DeGeneres Came Out 23 Years Ago in Front of 42 Million People: See More LGBTQ TV Firsts

On April 30, 1997, Ellen DeGeneres changed TV for the better.
At the tail-end of her successful ABC sitcom Ellen's fourth season, after months of speculation and coming just weeks after the comedy legend appeared on the April 13 cover of Time magazine emblazoned with the words "Yep, I'm Gay," the seminal two-part episode known as "The Puppy Episode" aired, yanking DeGeneres' character Ellen Morgan out of the closet with her.
For the first time in television history, an openly lesbian character—the lead, no less!—was being played by an openly lesbian actress. And on a network owned by Disney!
While the two-part episode was met with criticism and condemnation from the usual conservative suspects, it was much more widely celebrated, pulling in 42 million viewers (the highest in the show's history), winning the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award in 1998 for DeGeneres.
The price of progress, though, proved to be steep. While ABC renewed Ellen for a fifth season, it began airing a parental advisory warning prior to each episode. "It was like this voice like you're entering some kind of radiation center," DeGeneres told Entertainment Weekly, criticizing the network's decision. "It was very offensive, and you don't think that's going to affect ratings?"
Sure enough, it did. Ellen was canceled at the end of season five.
DeGeneres retreated to stand-up comedy, where she'd gotten her start, before attempting a TV comeback first in 2001 with the short-lived The Ellen Show, a CBS sitcom in which her character was openly lesbian from the stars, before landing her true renaissance as the host of long-running and beloved talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003.
Laura Dern, who guest-starred in the episode as the woman Ellen develops feelings big enough for to come out of the closet, admitted in 2007 on DeGeneres' talk show that she faced backlash over her appearance and didn't work for a year-and-a-half afterwards.
"It was significant because I was doing successful independent movies, and, only months before that, I was in Jurassic Park, the most successful movie ever. So it was like, you're being offered this, you're being offered that — and it just stopped. Which is kind of wild," Dern told Vulture about the time in 2019. "By good fortune of the long path of a career, you can look back and say, how great to have it be felt, how backward we are."
Nevertheless, she described the role as the "greatest thing" and an "incredible honor."
Speaking about the momentous occasion in her life in a 2008 interview with TelevisionWeek, DeGeneres noted, "It was a huge step in my life. I think people sensed the honesty in it. I think it helped a lot of people, and still to this day I hear about parents and children being able to have an honest conversation through watching that show. That's ultimately what television can be: It can get conversations started."
In honor of DeGeneres' groundbreaking coming out, take a walk down the rainbow-colored memory lane with a look back at all the LGBTQ firsts on TV before it and since that similarly got conversations started in houses across America.
1971: All in the Family
All in the Family made LGBT history when it introduced the first gay character in primetime in 1971, revealing that Archie Bunker's bar buddy Steve was gay. Later in the show's run, Archie found out Edith's cousin was a lesbian who left her estate to her partner.
1972: That Certain Summer
Martin Sheen, Hal Holbrook and Hope Lange starred in this notable ABC TV movie about a divorced father who has found love with a younger man and struggles with telling his teen son about his new life. The movie is noted for depicting homosexuality in a sympathetic—read: normal—light.
1973: An American Family
Already out to his family, Lance Loud made history when he came out to the nation of viewers of the "first reality show," the documentary that followed his family.
1975: Hot l Balitmore
The Norman Lear sitcom starring James Cromwell, Charlotte Rae and Conchata Ferrell had perhaps the first depiction of a gay couple on an American TV series.
1977: Soap
Billy Crystal played Jodie Dallas, a series regular on the soap opera-skewering Soap. The character was divisive at the time—early plots had him wanting to become a woman, he dated several women—but ultimately he was primetime TV's first gay dad.
1978: Robin Tyler
Robin Tyler was the first out lesbian on US TV in a Showtime comedy special hosted by Phyllis Diller.
1989: thirtysomething
Recurring characters Russell (David Marshall Green) and Peter (Peter Frechette) are shown in bed together "the morning after." No kissing or touching was shown and the scene generated huge attention, as advertisers fled the series.
1991: Roc
One of Fox's first shows, Roc, was the first to have a gay wedding on TV. The sitcom starred Charles S. Dutton as Roc, a garbage collector from Baltimore. In a "very special episode," Roc finds out his uncle is gay and has a partner. The family throws a ceremony for the two at their home.
1991: L.A. Law
The legal drama L.A. Law featured the first romantic lesbian kiss—even if it was a ratings ploy—on primetime TV between Abby Perkins (Michele Greene) and C. J. Lamb (Amanda Donohoe).
1992: One Life to Live
In 1992, the world met One Life to Live's Billy Douglas, played by a young Ryan Phillippe, the first gay teen character on daytime TV.
1992: Roseanne
No stranger to breaking down barriers, Roseanne featured one of the first openly lesbian characters on TV with Nancy Bartlett (Sandra Bernhard). The character recurred from season four until the end of the series.
1994: My So-Called Life
While One Life to Live had its first gay teen in 1992, primetime's first openly gay teen series regular character came to us in My So-Called Life's Enrique "Rickie" Vasquez, played by Wilson Cruz.
1994: The Real World: San Francisco
In 1994, viewers also met Pedro Zamora on The Real World: San Francisco. Pedro was openly gay and HIV-positive. His commitment ceremony to Sean Sasser was the first (real) same-sex commitment ceremony broadcast on national TV. Zamora died shortly after the finale of his Real World season.
1996: Friends
"The One With the Lesbian Wedding" episode of Friends is considered the first primetime TV episode to feature a lesbian wedding.
1997: Ellen
"The Puppy Episode" of Ellen featured Ellen Morgan (Ellen DeGeneres) coming out as gay, the same time the star came out on the cover of Time magazine, making Ellen the first show to feature an openly lesbian actress playing an openly lesbian character.
1997: Relativity
Another first for ABC! Lisa Edelstein's character, out-lesbian Rhonda, becomes the first character to have a passionate, open-mouth kiss with another woman on primetime TV.
1998: Will & Grace
Will & Grace, created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, premiered Sept 21, 1998. Need we say more?
1999: Dawson's Creek
While lesbian kisses became a ratings ploy for shows, TV's first "romantic" gay kiss didn't happen until 1999 on The WB. Dawson's Creek character Jack (Kerr Smith) finally got some lip action from Ethan (Adam Kaufman).
2003: Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
In 2003, reality TV was forever changed by the premiere of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The show helped redefine Bravo as a network and opened up the eyes of millions of viewers.
2004: The L-Word
Showtime's hit lesbian drama ran for six seasons, kicking off in January 2004.
2005: Romy and Michele: In the Beginning
Many people would like to forget about this TV movie prequel to the classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, but the panned flick (which starred Katherine Heigl!) that aired on ABC Family made history by feature Alexandra Billings of Transparent fame as the first openly transgender woman to play a transgender character on TV.
2007: As the World Turns
Men were kissing in primetime long before daytime finally got on board, but the soaps caught up in 2007 when As the World Turns featured the first-ever gay kiss between two male characters, Luke Snyder (Van Hansis) and Noah Mayer (Jake Silbermann).
2008: Rachel Maddow
The MSNBC anchor became the first openly gay anchor of a primetime program on a major news network.
2009: Glee
Glee, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, premieres in May of 2009. The show would go on to break records—and stereotypes—during its six-season run.
2009: All My Children
The soap staged the first same-sex legal wedding in daytime TV history when Bianca Montgomery (Eden Riegel) and Reese Williams (Tamara Braun) tied the knot.
2012: The New Normal
The New Normal, starring Justin Bartha, Andrew Rannells, Georgia King, Bebe Wood, NeNe Leakes, Jayson Blair and Ellen Barkin, lasted one season on NBC. Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler's sitcom followed a gay couple and their surrogate.
2014: Good Luck Charlie
The first same-sex couple was featured on a network targeted to kids in an episode of Good Luck Charlie on Disney.
2014: Laverne Cox
The Orange Is the New Black star became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy award.
2014: The Normal Heart
Ryan Murphy brought Larry Kramer's acclaimed play to screen with the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons in leading roles. It took home the Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie.
2014: Transparent
Amazon broke new ground with Transparent, its dramedy from Jill Soloway starring Jeffrey Tambor as a father who comes out as transgender. The show was met with rave reviews and will return for a second season.
2014: How to Get Away With Murder
ABC's new legal drama starring Viola Davis featured a racy sex scene between two men in the show's pilot, and a promise from creator Shonda Rhimes that those scenes aren't going away.
2015: Neil Patrick Harris
Eleven years after coming out in 2006, Neil Patrick Harris became the first openly gay man to host the Academy Awards.
2015: Glee
Dot-Marie Jones' Glee character, Coach Beiste, comes out as transgender. The show features a fully transgender choir.
2015: Transparent Wins Best TV Comedy Golden Globe
Amazon's Transparent made history at the 2015 Golden Globes when lead actor Jeffrey Tambor and the show itself took home awards in the Best Actor in a TV Comedy and Best TV Comedy categories, respectively.
"I want to thank the trans community," creator Jill Soloway said while accepting the award. "They are our family, they make it possible."
"Thank you for coming out," Soloway said to her "MaPa." "Maybe we're going to be able to teach the world something…"
"To love," she concluded.
2015: Doubt
Laverne Cox joined the cast of the CBS series Doubt as a transgender attorney, a first for a network series. After retooling, the show made it to air in 2017, but only lasted a season.
2015: Caitlyn Jenner
In April 2015, Bruce Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer for a two-hour special to reveal her plans to transition to a woman. The interview was followed up with E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians: About Bruce two-part special that featured Kris Jenner and the kids reacting to the announcement. In June 2015, Caitlyn Jenner made her debut on Vanity Fair. Caitlyn's journey was documented in I Am Cait.
2017: Andi Mack
In October 2017, Disney Channel revealed that the second season of their hit series would feature the network's first-ever LGBTQ storyline, with main character Cyrus (played by Joshua Rush) realizing he has feelings for a male classmate. His journey of self-discovery and ultimate acceptance will play throughout the season.
2017: Star Trek: Discovery
The latest Star Trek series, CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, introduced the franchise's first openly gay TV character, Anthony Rapp's Paul Stamets. Not only was he openly gay, but he was in a relationship with Hugh Culber, played by Wilson Cruz.
2017, 2018: Pose
In October 2017, FX announced that Ryan Murphy had made history with his upcoming series Pose, which will have the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles. The series, debuting in 2018, looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world. The transgender actors joining the cast are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. They all will be playing authentic transgender characters. The series premiered on FX June 3, 2018.
2018: Instinct
CBS made history when Instinct premiered. The hour-long drama stars Alan Cumming as an openly gay character, the first broadcast network drama to have a gay character as a lead.
"It's the first ever [network] drama on American television to have a gay character as a lead, which I think is an incredible thing but also a terrible thing at the same time," Cumming said at the Television Critics Association press tour.
2018: American Idol
ABC's revived American Idol featured its first drag queen contestant, Ada Vox aka Adam Sanders. Sanders previously auditioned for the series.
2018: Black Lightning
The CW's latest superhero series Black Lightning introduced viewers to Anissa Pierce aka Thunder. The superhero played by Nafessa Williams is a lesbian.
2018: Supergirl
Nicole Maines, a transgender woman and activist, plays Nia Nal, AKA Dreamer, the first transgender superhero on TV on The CW's Supergirl.
2018: Grey's Anatomy
ABC's long-running medical soap introduced its first out gay male surgeon, then gave viewers its first gay male relationship.
2019: Special
Ryan O'Connell created and starred in his own Netflix series. Special is semi-autobiographical and follows Ryan, a gay man with cerebral palsy.
2019: Batwoman
The CW ordered Batwoman to series starring Ruby Rose, an out actress, as the first lesbian superhero to headline their own network TV show.
2019: Are You the One?
MTV's Are You the One? is the first dating competition reality series to feature an all sexually fluid cast. The series encourages the contestants to find their perfect match, for the first time regardless of gender.
2020: The Thing About Harry
Freeform's first Valentine's Day feature in the network's history is also the first queer rom-com in TV history, telling the opposites-attract story of Sam (Jake Borelli) and Harry (Niko Terho).
Happy anniversary, Ellen!