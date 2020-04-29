Jeffree Star Just Spilled Even More Tea on His Feud With James Charles and Tati Westbook

Jeffree Star is still giving James Charles and Tati Westbook the time of day.

During this week's episode of Mom's Basement podcast, the infamous YouTuber and makeup artist is spilling even more tea on his feud with James and Tati. As fans may recall, this Internet feud all began when Tati released a 40-minute video cutting all ties with James after he posted an Instagram Story promoting Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins, the direct competitor of Tati's brand.

How does Jeffree fit into this scenario? He, among other YouTube stars, weighed in on the drama and aired out their own grievances about James.

So now on this week's episode of the podcast, the host's asked Jeffree, "Is James Charles a danger to society? Is he a predator?" This was in reference to a since-deleted tweet in which Jeffree calls James a "danger to society" and also called him a "predator," adding that "everything Tati said is 100% true."

"Listen...," Jeffree began when appearing in the podcast episode. "There is a long pause because it's a very complicated situation...it's a very complicated question."