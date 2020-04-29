Joe Alwyn's Latest Post Proves He's In Quarantine With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn's latest pictures are purr-fect!

The 29-year-old English actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few adorable cat photos. Because who doesn't love pet content?!

Aside from the swoon-worthy snaps, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the fluffy feline looked like one of Taylor Swift's cats.

Swifties know the Lover songstress is the proud mom to three fur babies: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. From the looks of Joe's images, it appeared he featured Taylor's new addition to her pet family, Benjamin.

The cute snaps showed the little one hiding under a rug, inside few boxes and brown paper grocery bags. In another Instagram Story, the Harriet actor shared a selfie of himself drinking what appeared to be white wine.

With his latest social media posts, it's clear he's spending some quality time with his girlfriend during quarantine.

Still skeptical? Taylor recently shared a photo of Olivia, and the same rug Benjamin was hiding under in Joe's post is identical.