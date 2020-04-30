How to Embrace Spring’s Neon Trend

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 6:00 AM
We're well into spring, with summer on the way... and you know what that means. Time to break out the neon!
There's definitely a lot of neon options to choose from if you want to be bold, but it all depends on your taste. Want to make a major statement? This dress will definitely do exactly that. Prefer just a pop of color? Maybe a cross body bag will suit your needs. There's even a little makeup to help make your pout stand out.
From bold joggers to cute sneakers and everything in between, there's a little neon for everyone. Shop our faves below!
Made of organic cotton, these breezy pants embrace two trends in one: neon and wide legs. They're perfect summer beach pants, with a drawstring waistband, removable belt and side pockets, just in case you need 'em.
Pucker up for this stand-out lip gloss with a duo chrome shift! It's vegan and cruelty free, with high-gloss shine and a subtle shift of color that will make your pout stand out.
Give your feet a little flare with these cute kicks. They're vintage inspired, recreated based on an old style from the Keds archives with a retro toe shape and a nod to surfer style. Plus, it features their classic Dream Foam footbed, so it'll feel like you're walking on clouds.
Talk about standing out! This pow green bodysuit in neon lime is just begging for attention. Made of ribbed polyester with a scoop neck and long sleeves, you can dress it down with jeans, or spice it up with a cute leather mini.
Pretty in pink? Most definitely, in this minidress. It's made of a poly/spandex blend, so there's some stretch to give you room to move, and thank goodness, it's fully lined. Plus, it also has adjustable shoulder straps to help you perfect your fit.
Another opportunity to embrace two trends in one, these slides combine neon and animal print (in this case, snake) in a pair of sandals you won't want to take off. They've got a contoured footbed with a cork insole, ensuring your feet are comfy all day long.
Not ready to go all out with your neon? That's okay, how about a hint of it here and there? These workout leggings are the perfect way to introduce neon to your fashion world, with bright yellow stars to power you through your workout. (Or just make you look fab. Either way.)
Another option for the "hint of neon" crowd? This pow one-piece swimsuit sporting a black background to make the neon rainbow stripes stand out. With a built-in shelf bra with soft cups, hip cut-outs and a v-neck, power mesh lining with a tummy slimmer and a UV protection rating of UPF 50+, you'll definitely be ready for the summer sun.
But neon isn't just for fun and play: it can be for the office, too. Dress up your work attire (or even a pair of jeans) with this blazing blazer in eye-catching neon pink, featuring long sleeves, slit cuffs, and a front button closure. Meetings will never be the same (even if they're just on Zoom).
But maybe instead of wearing neon clothes, you just want to accent your look with it. In that case, we recommend this cute crossbody bag from Madewell. It features a zip closure with an interior pocket, and an adjustable strap that can be removed if you so please.
Don't leave your phone out of the mix! Envelop it in this hypnotizing phone case, featuring a neon blue background that makes the neon pink sand all the more mesmerizing as it floats through liquid like magic. And yes, it offers strong protection, so you don't have to worry about sacrificing your phone's safety for your fashion obsession. Plus, it's customizable with text of your choice.
This is the choice for those who want to sweat it out in neon from (almost) head to toe. The strappy bra offers low-impact support, so it's best for yoga, pilates or mat workouts. Meanwhile, the leggings feature breathable mesh, a slimming waistband to hold you in, and superior stretch to move with you through your workout.
Picture this: you, in this skirt, with a neutral top (think white or black) to make the neon orange pop. Doesn't that sound divine? It's a lightweight ribbed poly blend, with an asymmetric hemline and ruched front to show off a little leg. We think it'd look great with heels or sneaks: your choice.
Step out in these double-strap neon yellow heels, and your life will never be the same! Okay, we may be overstating that a bit. But at least your feet will look fab in these open-toed statement mules, with a little elastic to fit your form perfectly.
Just kicking around the house and looking for something cozy to wear? We have a neon for that, too! This hoodie fits the bill quite nicely, with roomy dolman sleeves tapering into fitted cuffs, and a nice cotton/poly blend that'll make you feel snuggly. And of course, that hood. Don't think you can pop it and hide, though. That neon hue will sell you out quick.
Maybe you're not content with neon clothes, and you want to go the extra mile. Or maybe you want to up the ante and go all neon all over. Either way, this nail polish from Orly can help. Called "Life's A Beach," it's the perfect pow red orange neon to top your digits with. Wear it loud and proud.
The color name on these joggers is "Highlighter," which couldn't be a more apt description. Can you imagine them under black light? With an elasticized waistband
and side zip pocket, you'll be comfy and have room for essentials while you're out and about, blinding people.
The standard wrap shirt goes next level when it's presented in this ZOMG neon orange. Made of polyester, it ties at the side and will add pizzazz to whatever skirt, pants or jeans you choose to pair it with.
