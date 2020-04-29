Harrison Ford Breaks His Silence After Plane Incident Sparks FAA Investigation

Harrison Ford is once again the subject of a FAA investigation.

In a statement to E! News an FAA spokesperson confirmed they are "investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing." They also assured that while the pilot committed an incursion "there was no danger of a crash."

Said pilot is Ford, who released his own statement via his personal rep. "Actor and pilot Harrison Ford was involved in a runway incursion April 24th at the Hawthorne Airport. Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," they stated. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft."

They also reiterated, "No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."