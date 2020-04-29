Kristin Cavallari's Latest Divorce Filing Makes Bombshell Claims About Her and Jay Cutler's Marriage

New details are emerging about the breakdown of Kristin Cavallariand Jay Cutler's marriage.

On Wednesday, the reality TV stars filed new papers in their divorce, which they announced this week. Per the documents obtained by E! News, Kristin says Jay is blocking her attempt to purchase a new home for her and their three children to live in. While Jay's emergency filing was sealed, Kristin claims in her response that he and his lawyer refuse to allow their finance manager to release the funds needed for Kristin to buy the house.

According to the filing, Kristin began to look for a new residence in the fall of 2019 as things were "so bad" in their marriage. At the time, she found a house she liked and initiated the home-buying process, which Jay "never objected" to.

However, she stopped the process when she and her husband attempted to salvage their marriage. After some time though, according to the documents, they "realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable."