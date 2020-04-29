How Tyler Cameron Really Feels About Ex-Girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy

Tyler Cameron is a hot topic these days.

Recently, the former Bachelorette contestant has been making headlines in relation to his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. As some will recall, the pair dated for about two months and officially split in the fall of last year.

Fast forward to today, and the reality TV personality has become all the rage. On Wednesday, Tyler went on Instagram Live to show off his latest workout session. However, at the end, a few followers flooded his comment section with: "Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg."

"Y'all are wrong in the comments," he said of the speculation. "Y'all are terrible."

The moment comes a day after multiple outlets reported the supermodel was pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Now, a source is telling E! News how Tyler really feels about Gigi's baby news and how he found out about her pregnancy.