5 Anthropologie Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 2:00 PM

When Anthropologie new arrivals hit, we can't help but take a peek. From clothing to beauty goodies to shoes, we've found five items that we just can't do without this week, and that will transition seamlessly into the warm summer months ahead.

Shop them below and don't forget to thank us later once they've changed your life!

Giulietta Maxi Dress

This botanical maxi dress with a cut-out back is made for everyone, as it comes in standard, petite and plus sizes. But be sure to strike now, because it's selling out quick! 

$158 Anthropologie
Lorena Hooped Post Earrings

We're obsessed with these hand-crafted, horn statement earrings. They'll make any outfit chicer.

$48 Anthropologie
Moroccan Inlay Desk

If you still haven't invested in the perfect work-from-home set-up, don't pass up this gorgeous desk. It has a bone-inlay design with striking brass legs.

$1,598 Anthropologie
Tkees Mia Slingback Sandals

These minimal suede sandals will be your new summer staple. They go with almost any outfit thanks to their simple design. 

$120 Anthropologie
ESW Beauty Raw Juice Cleanse Mask Set

How fun are these five juice cleanse themed sheet masks? Their flavors are: green reset anti-aging, pineapple bliss revitalizing, pink dream moisturizing, strawberries and cream soothing and deep detox pore control.

$30 Anthropologie

