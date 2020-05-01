How to Watch the Star-Studded, 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Event

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are bringing back the slime, but they're going to look a bit different this year!

The annual award show was scheduled to air on March 22 but was one of the first events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With kids across the nation casting millions of votes, the network has now put together a new program: the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.

In addition to the star-studded appearances, Nickelodeon will be also be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that help millions of families and kids affected by childhood hunger.

With sneak peeks of new series and celebrities receiving honorary awards, you're not going to wanna miss this! Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can join in on the fun.

When are the kids' choice awards and what time do they start?

Nickelodeon is set to premiere Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET and again at 8 p.m. PT.