The Biggest Bombshells From Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Though her plight became a cause célèbre in recent years, with Kim Kardashianwhose tweets about the case in 2017 drew the attention of others with big platforms, including Drake and Rihannaadvocating for clemency for Brown when she visited the White House in 2018, Brown's case was well known in legal justice circles. The 2011 documentary Me Facing Life: Cyntoia's Story took a deep dive into the circumstances of Brown's life leading up to her association with her pimp, whose street name was "Kut Throat"; the crimes committed, by her and against her; and what couldn't help but look like the severe miscarriage of justice that played out in court, even if one side argued that they were just following the letter of the law.

In prison, Brown got busy achieving what she had missed out on earlier in her life, earning her GED and an associate degree from Lipscomb University with a 4.0 GPA, and then her bachelor's degree as she became a mentor to other imprisoned women. She lost an appeal for a new trial in 2012; in 2017, she petitioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam for clemency.

After 15 years, a combination of changing times, high-profile media attention and devoted work by the legal advocates that took on Brown's case led to her release from prison in 2019, when the state of Tennessee commuted her sentence to 15 years and she was granted parole, to be followed by 10 years of probation. Haslam also applauded the steps Brown took to turn her life around while she was locked up, and also said that was a key factor in the decision to set her free in the state with the harshest mandatory minimum life sentence terms for a juvenile being treated as an adult.