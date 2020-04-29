Tom Hanks Shares Photo of His Donated Plasma After Coronavirus Recovery

Tom Hanks is giving back.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a picture of his donated plasma after discovering that he and wife Rita Wilson, who both recently recovered from COVID-19, carry antibodies for the deadly virus.

"Here's last week's bag of plasma," he captioned his post, where he proudly displayed his donation. "Such a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."

Earlier this week, Hanks announced that he and Wilson were donating blood and plasma during his interview with NPR's podcast Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, where he shared that they had "just found out that we do carry the antibodies," adding, "We will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."

Hanks also opened up about how they've been doing since testing positive for the virus and returning home after being quarantined in Australia.