Kristen Bell Admits Doing School Work With Her Kids Has Been "Absolutely Miserable"

Homeschooling isn't exactly one of Kristen Bell's strong suits.

During an at-home episode of her web series #Momsplaining, the mom of two admitted that teaching her and Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, has not been an easy feat. As she reminded viewers to practice expressing gratitude amid the pandemic, she joked that being her children's teacher did not make her list of things she's thankful for.

"Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," she said, adding, "There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, ‘I told you how f--cking hard this is.'"

Later in the episode, the Frozen star virtually connected with new mom Ashley Graham and gave viewers another look into how homeschool has been going. "But doing school work with them, it is absolutely miserable," she explained. "When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, ‘No. No. No. No. No.'"

As the two mamas caught up, Kristen wanted to hear how practicing social distancing has been for Ashley and her baby boy Isaac, which launched them into a hilarious speed question round. Kicking off the Q&A, the Bad Moms star asked when was the last time she showered.

"Well, I showered for you," Ashley answered. "But the biggest question here, I think, is when was the last time I brushed my teeth." Assuring her that there's no harm in her answer, Kristen quipped, "Listen, you've already got a baby. Don't worry about it. I showered two days ago."

Moving along, Kristen asked the Pretty Big Deal host to share what she's learned about herself since becoming a mom in January. Getting candid, she responded, "My breasts are very talented, multi-faceted and I am so proud of them."

Before signing off, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star taught Ashley how to make a protective mask out of her underwear. Watch Kristen's hilarious DIY mask tutorial and hear her vent about homeschooling her children in the video above!

