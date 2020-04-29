Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Gets a Surprise Call From JoJo Siwa on Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Sienna Princess Wilson!

Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter turned 3 years old on Tuesday.

While the singer and the football player couldn't host a big birthday party for their little one amid social distancing, they still made the major milestone feel special. For instance, the "1, 2 Step" star set up a spa day for her child and gave her a manicure and a pedicure.

"Nail shop for the princess," Ciara—who is pregnant with her third child (a baby boy)—wrote via Instagram.

The proud parents also incorporated a Frozen theme and went all out for the decorations. They had balloons that were shaped like snowflakes, spelled out Sienna's name and included the film's characters. The little lady also received a toy Arendelle castle, and an inflatable Elsa was standing at the door waiting to greet her. In addition, Ciara, who is also the mother to 5-year-old Future, helped her daughter make an Olaf-inspired snack out of marshmallows, pretzels and chocolate chips. Of course, the family members watched Frozen, too. In fact, they had a bit of a Disney movie marathon and watched The Lion King, as well.