Tiffany Haddish Taking Her Zoom Meeting to the Bathroom Is Your Quarantine Nightmare

Tiffany Haddish accidentally made this quarantine nightmare a reality.

While non-essential workers continue to work from home for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic, virtual meetings have become a quarantine staple for employees everywhere. However, potential hazards to such video chats have emerged, including unknowingly not being on mute, or worse, being visible on camera when you don't know it.

The latter was the case for the Hollywood funny lady who, as Ellen DeGeneres brought up during their Ellen-at-Home interview, had to use the bathroom during a Zoom video meeting. Haddish mistakenly thought only the person who was speaking at the time could be seen.

"I was like I ain't gonna say nothing and I gotta use the restroom," she explained. "I didn't want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me because I didn't know you could scroll over and everybody could see everybody. I didn't know."