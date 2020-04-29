Slumdog Millionaire's Irrfan Khan Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan has passed away.

The beloved actor, who starred in Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, died on Wednesday at the age of 53.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away," his rep said in a statement (via CNN). "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."

Back in 2018, Khan shared with fans on social media that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. According to CNN, Khan was hospitalized in Mumbai earlier this week and admitted to the ICU due to a colon infection.

After learning the heartbreaking news of Khan's passing, many fans, friends and fellow stars have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

"The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan," Priyanka Chopra wrote in a message on Instagram. "You fought like a warrior.. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family."