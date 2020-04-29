Lizzo Breaks Down in Tears After Beyoncé Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

Lizzo is feeling good as hell after her birthday shout-out from Beyoncé.

To commemorate the "Juice" singer's 32nd birthday, Queen Bey shared a special tribute in her honor on her official website. Using an adorable baby picture of Lizzo, the message reads, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO April 27, 1988."

Stunned by the "Crazy In Love" singer's kindness, Lizzo took to Instagram to thank her for the well wishes. "YALL @beyonce KNOWS ITS MY BIRTHDAY," she wrote on her Stories, attaching a screenshot of the shout-out.

Still processing what had happened, she posted a video of herself to personally thank Beyoncé. "Beyoncé wished me happy birthday. Beyoncé wished me happy birthday on her website. She knows it's my birthday," she said as she fought back tears. "Thank you Beyoncé. Oh, my god. Thank you, Beyoncé. She knows. She knows I exist. I don't know what to do with myself. Wow, gonna sit with that one for a while."