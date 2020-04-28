Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 6:07 PM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can mom outrun you? And can she hold tree pose longer than any other yogi you know? Well, then a Mother's Day gift celebrating her athletic side would surely be appreciated. Below, shop the work-out gear and subscriptions she'll want from Lululemon, Athleta, Nordstrom and more on May 10.

FabFitFun Box

FabFitFun boxes are delivered each season (four times a year) for $50 each, and include eight to 10 full size, premium beauty, fitness, wellness, and home products for mom to enjoy, valued at over $200. It's a great gift that you don't have to put too much though into, and you can simply send mom one box or keep the subscription going indefinitely for Mother's Day.

E-comm: Mothers Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom, FabFitFun
$50 FabFitFun
Alo Moves

If mom is a yoga fiend, set her up with a yoga class streaming subscription. Alo's yoga videos are visually pleasing and super affordable compared to her IRL classes. 

E-comm: Mothers Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom, Alo Yoga
$20 Alo Moves
Beyond Yoga Ombré High Waist 7/8 Leggings in Tinted Rose Holographic

Speaking of yoga, mom surely has plenty of plain black yoga pants, so spruce up her style with this metallic ombré, rose colored pair. They're high waisted and hit right above the ankle. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$110
$88 Nordstrom
Exhale Printed Bra in Powervita

We love the print on this sports bra, plus the strappy back is super eye-catching. It's meant for yoga, barre and pilates classes. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$54 Athleta
Razor Starter Kit

Whether swimming or running, mom has no time for unsightly razor bumps. You can sign her up to have Billie razors delivered regularly so that she's never dealing with a dull blade during busy seasons.

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$9 Billie
Daily Harvest Gift Box

If mom is all about fitness, then she's likely into eating well too. Surprise her with a Daily Harvest gift box, for which she'll be able to pick her own nine clean recipes, from smoothies to harvest bowls, to make at home.

E-comm: Mothers Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom, Daily Harvest
$75 Daily Harvest
Gaia

Gaia offers not only streamable workouts, but also films, original shows, classes and articles all about spirituality, meditation and more. The subscription costs $12 per month, unless you commit to a full year for $99.

E-comm: Mothers Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom, Gaia
$12 Gaia
Align Pant 28 Inch in Formation Camo Deep Coal

These high-waisted yoga pants in a subtle camo print are available in three lengths for mom's perfect fit. She'll never want to take them off because they're so comfortable. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$98 Lululemon
Black Mesh Insert Strappy Wicking Sports Bra

This plus size sports bra has the coolest mesh inset back design. It's meant for low-impact workouts. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$45 Torrid
EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

Training outside requires a facial sunscreen that won't break her out. We love the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen precisely for that reason, plus it doesn't leave an unsightly white-cast. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$30 Walmart
Women's Free RN 2018

These Nike running shoes are not only a good deal, but also super lightweight and comfortable to wear around. We love their unique flexible sole.

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$100
$70 Nike
Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Change the game for mom by gifting her AirPods. These wireless headphones are great for working out. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$139 Walmart
The Reversible Mat 3mm in Alpine White/Mink Berry

If mom hasn't yet invested in a nice yoga mat, treat her to this pink one (which also comes in five other hues). It has a moisture-absorbing top layer and an antimicrobial additive so it stays fresh for years to come. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$68 Lululemon
Invisibobble The Traceless Hair Ring in Clear

Change mom's life with these Invisibobble hair ties. They're amazing for thick hair, as they hold her ponytail up without the need to use several regular hair ties for the same result. 

E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom
$8 Ulta
Stretch Granular Athleisure Wash

Here's a unique find for mom: An athleisure detergent that eliminates odor in workout-wear. It's gentle enough for all of her fabrics and can easily be thrown in with any of the other gifts found here.

EComm, Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom, Stretch Athleisure Wash
$19 Kohl's

