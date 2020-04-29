Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne & Amanda Williams | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-comm: Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready for a little spring style? Fashion entrepreneur Camila Coelho has your back!

Coelho recently dropped a new collection with Revolve that'll have you ready for warmer temps and a little springtime sun. And as the collection's designer, Coelho shared some of her favorite picks with us! So whether you want to be poolside ready or just need something comfy and casual to slip on for the day, Coelho has exactly what you're looking for.

Learn more about her faves and shop them all below!

Read

Lauren Conrad Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide

Santos One Piece

"This is my absolute favorite piece from our swim collection (I love all of them but if I had to choose!)," Coelho shares. "The nude and black color scheme is so chic, the square neckline is so flattering with just the right amount of cleavage on the side, and the lace-up details on the sides are super sexy. You can also double it as a bodysuit and wear it with jeans and a blazer for your day-to-day."

Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves
$155 Revolve
Minas One Piece

"I love this one for beach activities like volleyball (my favorite!)," she says. "You'll feel secure and held in, but the lace-up details make it sexy at the same time. I also love wearing white at the beach because it makes me feel tan."

Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves
$168 Revolve
Santana Top & Paulista High-Waist Bottoms

Need a good tanning suit? Coelho says this one's the one. "This sky blue color is so stunning and makes you look super tan, and the triangle top style is the best to tan in. The high-waisted bottoms feature a chic belt detail that makes the whole look feel expensive."

Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Top $78 Revolve Bottoms $95 Revolve
Sao Paulo Bikini & Skirt

"Crochet reminds me so much of Brazil so this one feels like beach days at home," says Coelho. "I love the nude color and unique texture the crochet fabric provides, and the matching skirt is perfect for covering up when you're ready to transition into a beach or poolside evening."

Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Top $90 Revolve Skirt $115 Revolve
Sofara Top & Calla Pants

"White is one of my favorite colors for spring and summer because it's light, airy, and makes you look tan," Coelho says. "This striped linen set is comfortable yet polished for wherever your day might take you. The pants are high-waisted so they're super flattering and hit right at your ankle, so they look just as good with flats as they do with heeled sandals."

Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Top $148 Revolve Bottoms $198 Revolve

While you're shopping for spring things, you should also check out the 5 Sephora finds we're obsessed with this week and find some great deals with today's best sales!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.