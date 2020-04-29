Camila Coelho Shares Her Spring Fashion Must-Haves

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
by Carly Milne & Amanda Williams | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 4:00 AM
Ready for a little spring style? Fashion entrepreneur Camila Coelho has your back!
Coelho recently dropped a new collection with Revolve that'll have you ready for warmer temps and a little springtime sun. And as the collection's designer, Coelho shared some of her favorite picks with us! So whether you want to be poolside ready or just need something comfy and casual to slip on for the day, Coelho has exactly what you're looking for.
Learn more about her faves and shop them all below!
"This is my absolute favorite piece from our swim collection (I love all of them but if I had to choose!)," Coelho shares. "The nude and black color scheme is so chic, the square neckline is so flattering with just the right amount of cleavage on the side, and the lace-up details on the sides are super sexy. You can also double it as a bodysuit and wear it with jeans and a blazer for your day-to-day."
"I love this one for beach activities like volleyball (my favorite!)," she says. "You'll feel secure and held in, but the lace-up details make it sexy at the same time. I also love wearing white at the beach because it makes me feel tan."
Need a good tanning suit? Coelho says this one's the one. "This sky blue color is so stunning and makes you look super tan, and the triangle top style is the best to tan in. The high-waisted bottoms feature a chic belt detail that makes the whole look feel expensive."
"Crochet reminds me so much of Brazil so this one feels like beach days at home," says Coelho. "I love the nude color and unique texture the crochet fabric provides, and the matching skirt is perfect for covering up when you're ready to transition into a beach or poolside evening."
"White is one of my favorite colors for spring and summer because it's light, airy, and makes you look tan," Coelho says. "This striped linen set is comfortable yet polished for wherever your day might take you. The pants are high-waisted so they're super flattering and hit right at your ankle, so they look just as good with flats as they do with heeled sandals."
