25 Times Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Proved They're BFF Goals

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 3:22 PM
Two words: BFF goals!
Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) are the definition of friendship goals. From their fabulous twinning moments to their swoon-worthy girls' trips to their major dancing parties, the dynamic duo has a bond like no other.
Just yesterday, the two showed off their twerking skills while listening to the popular Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage."
Hours later, they decided to recreate an iconic scene from a throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
Fans of the dynamic duo know they're always up to something and leaning on each other when things are hard.
Even when the state of California is under stay-at-home orders due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two are by each other's side. Now, that's what we call an unbreakable bond.
Last year, a source told E! News Kylie was building up her other friendships after her fall-out with Jordyn Woods.
"Kylie has always had girlfriends in her life, but now that Jordyn Woods is out of the picture, she has gotten closer with some of her other friends," a source previously shared with us. "They have always been a part of her life, but she is spending more time with them now and in a bigger group."
The insider added, "It's fun for her to have a group of girlfriends and she's really enjoying getting closer with different people."
With that in mind, see all of Kylie and Stassie's glorious BFF moments, scroll through our gallery below!
Stassie TikTok
The BFF's are at it again with another TikTok dance video. For this one, though, they wear cute matching sweat sets!
Stassie TikTok
When it's day 900 in quarantine, the only thing to do is twerk. The reality TV personality and her BFF show off their never-before-seen dancing moves.
Kylie instagram
Yee-haw energy! To celebrate gal pal Victoria Villarroel's birthday, the dynamic duo dressed to impress in their chic cowgirl 'fits.
"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.
The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.
"babymama," Stassie posted.
"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.
"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.
Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.
"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.
"just when you thought the twin pics were over."
The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.
NGRE / BACKGRID
The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.
Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.
Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."
Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.
"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.
"out of office," Kylie posted.
"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.
"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.
"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.
The duo take a drive
"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
