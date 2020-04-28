Academy Announces New Rules for 2021 Oscars Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is adapting to the changing movie industry.

As the Coronavirus continues to close movie theaters across the country, The Academy's Board of Governors has approved new rules and campaign regulations.

In today's announcement, streamed films will now be eligible for the 2021 Oscars, but only for this awards year.

"The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson shared in a statement. "The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and also celebrated, especially now, when audiences appreciate movies more than ever."