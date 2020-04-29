Watch a First Look at Universal Kids' Adorable New Series Remy & Boo!

Will Remy be able to find her best friend Boo?

In this exclusive clip from Universal Kids' new preschool show Remy & Boo (which premieres Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m.), adventurous six-year-old Remy has trouble finding her best friend Boo. This is particularly shocking for Remy since Boo is a large, bright pink robot.

Yet, Boo is just doing as he was instructed.

"Boo, we've got to show them that you can play games with us," Remy tells her unique BFF at the start of the clip. "I know you can do this, let's try one more time. You've got to hide really well, ok? And don't come out until I find you!"

As Remy begins to countdown, Boo struggles to find "a good place to hide." Instead of giving up, the super enthusiastic robot turns himself invisible.

"Ready or not, here comes Remy the incredible seeker," the confident youngster declares. "Huh, I thought he was here for sure."