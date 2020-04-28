Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zayn Malik

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 2:20 PM

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Throwback IG

Instagram

It's going to be a party of three!

According to multiple reports, Gigi Hadid is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

At this time, the couple has yet to share the exciting baby news publicly (just yet), and are keeping details of their little one tight-lipped.

It's also unclear how far along the supermodel is in her pregnancy and if they know their baby's gender. However, the couple has certainly a lot to celebrate.

In fact, the duo recently celebrated Hadid's 25th birthday.

The supermodel uploaded an Instagram video that showed her boo sandwiched between her and sister her, Bella Hadid. The trio looked over-the-moon happy, as Gigi held up massive balloons that displayed her age.

Moreover, Zayn held his arms around his leading lady's waist for the short but sweet Boomerang video.

An insider told E! News that the two reconciled their romance before the holidays in 2019.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source shared at the time. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source added. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

As the old saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder. Congrats to the couple on their little one!

TMZ was the first to report the baby news.

