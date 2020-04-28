Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zayn Malik

It's going to be a party of three!

According to multiple reports, Gigi Hadid is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

At this time, the couple has yet to share the exciting baby news publicly (just yet), and are keeping details of their little one tight-lipped.

It's also unclear how far along the supermodel is in her pregnancy and if they know their baby's gender. However, the couple has certainly a lot to celebrate.

In fact, the duo recently celebrated Hadid's 25th birthday.

The supermodel uploaded an Instagram video that showed her boo sandwiched between her and sister her, Bella Hadid. The trio looked over-the-moon happy, as Gigi held up massive balloons that displayed her age.

Moreover, Zayn held his arms around his leading lady's waist for the short but sweet Boomerang video.

An insider told E! News that the two reconciled their romance before the holidays in 2019.