Nicole Kidman Recalls the Romantic Motorcycle Date That Caused Her to Fall in Love With Keith Urban

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 1:07 PM
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost 14 years. However, the 52-year-old actress remembers the moment she fell in love with the 52-year-old singer like it was yesterday.
The Oscar winner told the tale for a cover story in WSJ. Magazine's May issue.
Kidman and Urban met at the G'Day USA gala in 2005. However, it was a later ride on his Harley Davidson throughout Woodstock, New York—followed by a romantic picnic in the woods—that led the country crooner to capture her heart.
"I was a goner—I mean, c'mon." Kidman recalled to the publication.
Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and welcomed two daughters—Sunday (11) and Faith (9)—over the next few years. She also has two children—Connor Cruise (25) and Isabella Cruise (27)—from her marriage to Tom Cruise. The Days of Thunder co-stars divorced in 2001.
Over the years, fans have watched Kidman and Urban pack on the PDA and celebrate each other's career achievements. Whether they were attending each other's award shows or supporting each other at a movie premiere or concert, they've always been each other's biggest fans.
They've also continued to put their family first.
"I'll pass on films," Kidman told the magazine, noting she'll sometimes choose projects based on whether she has a supporting role or whether she can film on the East Coast during the months in which her younger children are in school. She'll also sometimes bring the kids to set. They've even had small roles in a few of her projects, including Big Little Lies. However, she told the outlet she and Urban always have a "system worked out to keep the family together."
"When Keith's not touring, it's much easier," she said. "He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."
To look back at some of Kidman and Urban's cutest moments over the years, check out the gallery below.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look in love at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
The Hollywood couple shows off their pose for cameras at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes—at the American Idol finale in Hollywood.
Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner
This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.
David Becker/Getty Images
In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Nicole makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Keith's face.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
The two looks infatuated with each other on the red carper of the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.
The A-list couple shares an intimate kiss in this adorable picture that Nicole shared on Facebook.
John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Keith's turn to look down as Nicole leans in.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
Nicole and Keith embrace onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala.
ABC
The fan-favorite couple embrace after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards.
John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a picture at the CMA Awards.
James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
The actress cuddles up to her husband during the semi-finals match at the Australian Open.
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
This cute moment between the couple was captured at the 2019 ACM Awards.
To read her full interview, check out the May issue of WSJ. Magazine.
