Gabrielle Union Recalls the Moment She Told Steph and Ayesha Curry to "Break Up Now"

We love you Gabrielle Union, but maybe your advice isn't always a slam-dunk.
Earlier this week, pop culture fans were treated to a special Instagram Live where the actress and her husband Dwyane Wade went on social media to chat with close friends Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry.
In between drinking some Wade Cellars, Gabrielle recalled the time long, long ago where she thought the A-list couple should call it quits.
"I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,'" Gabrielle confessed during the Instagram Live. "I used a little bit more different language but is that not what I told y'all both?"
Ayesha replied, "You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you? Okay…"
"Precisely, because I was a THOT," Gabrielle added while laughing. Before things got out of bounds—no pun intended—Dwyane stepped in and made the conversation even more light hearted.
"I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. That's not who we are anymore," he joked. LOL!
All jokes aside, Gabrielle made it clear that she has nothing but love and respect for Steph and Ayesha. After all, they've been close friends for nearly 10 years.
"Listen, you guys are unicorns," she shared while wearing one of her New York & Company pieces. "Like literally, there are very, very few people that I have met who have been consistent. I've known you guys for well over a decade and there are a lot of people who talk about faith and there's a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward but something isn't real somewhere. And when people are like, ‘Are they real?' And I'm like yes!"
Gabrielle continued, "They are some of the only people that I've met who've been consistent from the first time I saw them to every time I speak to you guys and whether that's me and Ayesha texting each other encouragement randomly…you guys have been consistent and I wish more people understood that it is possible to be people of faith and also wanting to move the culture forward. Those two things don't have to exist separately and you guys do a beautiful job of being exactly who you claim to be."
Cheers to genuine friendship—and more of these fun Instagram Lives.