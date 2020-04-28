Hollywood Opening Credits First Look: See Who's Climbing to the Top of the Ladder

What would you do to climb the ladder in Hollywood? Would you help someone out or climb over them? What do the characters do in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood? See for yourself in the first look at the opening credits for the new Netflix limited series.

Starring a mix of veteran Murphy-verse players such as The Politician standout David Corenswet, American Crime Story and Glee star Darren Criss, Patti LuPone (she worked with Murphy on Glee, American Horror Story and Pose) and American Horror Story's Dylan McDermott, as well as a mix of new players including Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking, Hollywood is set in the post-World War II world and follows a group of entertainment players trying to make it big.