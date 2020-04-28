See Elizabeth Banks Take a “Homeschool Quiz” for First and Third Grade Students

Is Elizabeth Banks smarter than a third grader?

On Monday, the Hunger Games star, who is mom to sons Felix, 9, and Magnus, 7, put her homeschooling knowledge to the test during her virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where host Jimmy Kimmel quizzed her with first and third grade questions written by real teachers.

Kicking things off which an easy question, the late night host asked Elizabeth to tell him how many syllables were in the word "rhinoceros." After sounding out the word on her hand, she answered correctly. Moving along to math, he then gave the actress a list of four numbers and asked her which one wasn't a multiple of seven.

Relieved to have guessed the right answer, she found herself stumped on the final question: Which 3-dimensional shape has six square faces? "I don't even know what the words you just said in that order mean," she said after Jimmy read the question. Brainstorming the answer out loud and doing her best to visualize the object, Elizabeth got it right.