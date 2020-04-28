90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Gives Updates on Jorge in Prison, Molly's Mask Making and More

Jorge

Jorge and wife Anfisa made plenty of headlines after they were introduced in season four of 90 Day. They went on to appear in the spinoff Happily Ever After? and Jorge was incarcerated on charges of transporting a large amount of marijuana. Now in prison for over a year, Jorge has lost close to 150 pounds and said he has a different outlook on life. He's cleaning cells and doing sanitary work on a daily basis and fears he'll have to be isolating upon his release.

"It's a lonely place, really," he said.

The last time he saw Anfisa was the day before he was sent to prison. They had an argument. They're technically still married, but Anfisa is with someone else. "That really hurt," he said. She's blocked his calls and after release he said he plans to file for divorce.

"I am open for love again, but it's just not on my priority list," he said. With release around the corner, Jorge said in a phone interview that he was ready to get his life back together.