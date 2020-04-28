Little Women: Atlanta Star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross Dead at 34 After Hit-and-Run Car Accident

Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross has passed away at the age of 34.
The Little Women: Atlanta star died on Tuesday, April 27, following a hit-and-run car accident, her management team confirms.
"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today, April 27th at the age of 34," a statement from her team reads. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."
The heartbreaking news was also confirmed on Ross' Instagram page. Amanda Salinas, Ross' Little Women: Atlanta co-star took to social media to pay tribute to her friend.
"As I'm writing this I'm in tears I can't believe it my Minnie!!!!" Salinas wrote in a post on Instagram. "Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is."
"I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever," she continued. "I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt. You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is!!!"
"I still can't believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken," Salinas concluded her post. "Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa."
Little Women: LA star Tonya Banks also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Ross.
"Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie," Banks wrote. "My condolences to her friends and family #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon."