Jimmy Fallon Blushes as Kate Hudson Jokes About His Crush on Her During Almost Famous

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
by Pamela Avila | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 7:24 PM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Kate Hudsonand Jimmy Fallon are reminiscing on what could have been...
You might remember that Hudson and Fallon both starred in the 2000 dramedy Almost Famous but even two decades later, there's a lot more that we didn't know about what went down during that time.
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hudson reminisced with her old pal about how "wild" it is to revisit that time.
"There were so many things that I forgot... that I remembered while we were doing the interview," Hudson said, as the two talked about recently appearing on a podcast dedicated to the film. "It was such a beautiful walk down that time in our lives. What a special experience for everybody that was."
"I think we all had the best time," Fallon answered.
"And then there were relationships that came out of it, which by the way we need to discuss," Hudson said jokingly, referring to an older episode from 2018 when Fallon reveals to Margot Robbiethat he had a former crush on the How To Loose A Guy in 10 Days actress. "We have things to discuss."
At the time, Fallon also told the story of how he tried to the woo the actress years ago but ended up introducing her to her now ex-husband Chris Robinson.
During tonight's video chat on the show, Hudson and Fallon couldn't help but laugh about it together.
"And then you and I ended up hanging out all the time," the actress jokingly recalled, before bringing up the 2018 episode of the late night host's show. "And then when you were doing your show... and you literally..."
"Did you see it?" Fallon asked.
"Yes, are you kidding me? I had like 100 people send me that clip," she said. "Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this?"
She went on, "I was like, Jimmy... I had no idea like there was no... like I wish people could have been in our body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because... you gave me no indication."
"Well, I gave a little indication, I thought we were good together," Fallon answered.
"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there," she said. "I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.' And so, then I met Chris."
But Fallon interjected, saying, "That's not the story at all!"
Watch the full clip here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?