When Natalie Portman Moved Into Walmart: See the Cast of Where the Heart Is Then and Now

Novalee Nation went viral before anyone even knew to call it viral.

The pregnant teenager played by Natalie Portman in the 2000 film Where the Heart Is (based on a 1995 novel that took off with Oprah's Book Club endorsement) becomes a media sensation after her lousy boyfriend strands her at an Oklahoma Walmart and she—down to her last $5—decides her best option is to just stay put.

Ever wish (in normal times, that is) that you could just live inside your favorite superstore, since you seemingly already spend half your time there...? Anyway, Novalee doesn't want to actually live at Walmart, it's a situation borne of desperation, but the people she meets at the store (and the media attention she gets after giving birth there) eventually put her on the path to a new life.

As it turns out, becoming "Wal-Mart Mommy" has its perks.