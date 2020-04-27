Why Hilarie Burton Is Calling Her Gray Roots the ''Silver Lining'' of the Coronavirus Crisis

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 4:41 PM

Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton is looking on the bright side. 

"The "silver lining" is literally growing out of my skull," the One Tree Hill alum shared on Instagram, alongside a selfie showing off her roots. "For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you." 

She continued, "When I see it, I'm reminded of all you're doing to keep us safe. I'm reminded that you deserve to be taken care of. I'm reminded that any spare time I shouldn't be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can make 5 masks in the time it would take me to dye my hair." 

The 37-year-old has previously shared that she's made masks for healthcare and other essential workers at the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Fifty new panels cut. I try very hard not to ask people to do things I am not to do myself. I am asking you to sew," Burton shared earlier this month, asking for her followers to also try to make masks for others

She added, "We are in this for the long haul, and even more people will need masks. Nursing homes. Children's Homes. Essential workers. Immune compromised individuals. Specialists offices. And all the family members that live with those folks."

Burton has also shared on social media that sewing masks for frontline workers is how she expresses her "love and appreciation." 

This afternoon, she concluded her post, "It's a small, silly symbol. Gray hair. Who cares, right? But I hope the nurse or the vet or the store clerk who is feeling tired and overwhelmed knows that it's a visible thing I can show that says "I'm with you". #stayhome #protectourhealthcareworkers #protectouressentialworkers." 

